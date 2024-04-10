Tanker Markets Set to Soar As ‘Final Frontiers’ Heat Up

Back in February, crude tankers and product carrier company International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) predicted that tanker freight will remain healthy in the short and long term going forward, thanks to oil supply growth currently concentrated in the Atlantic Basin funneling into major oil demand centers in the East. “We expect a great run over the next few years, as mentioned regional imbalances of oil should continue to increase the need for tankers as growth in oil production coming from the West and the oil demand from non-OECD…