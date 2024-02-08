Tapping into Earth’s Natural Hydrogen Reserves

Many climate experts and energy industry insiders believe that hydrogen will be an essential part of achieving global climate goals because of its utility in hard-to-decarbonize heavy industry. Hydrogen can be burned at high heat like fossil fuels, but unlike coal, oil, or natural gas, it leaves behind nothing but water vapor when combusted. This makes it a very attractive alternative for industries that rely on hot-burning fuels like thermal and coking coal, and could potentially transform the steelmaking and shipping industries, just to name…