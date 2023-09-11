Tata Steel Looks For UK Support To Make £1.2 Billion Green Furnace Upgrade

Via Metal Miner Tata Steel is in talks with the UK government to acquire £500 million ($630 million) in funding. The steelmaking multinational confirmed the funds would help the Port Talbot plant replace its operating blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces. The news comes as the Tata Steel share price recently reached a high for the year. “Given the financially constrained position of our UK business, any significant change is only possible with government investment and support,” Tata Steel stated on September 3. “As…