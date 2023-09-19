Tata Steel’s Port Talbot Set For £1.25 Billion Green Transformation

Via Metal MIner The UK government and Mumbai-headquartered Tata Steel have reached a preliminary agreement over a funding package regarding the Port Talbot plant in South Wales. The package is part of a £1.25 billion ($1.55 billion) plan to decarbonize Port Talbot’s operations. However, concerns over jobs and the potential effect on local steel prices remain. A September 15 announcement from the company said that under the agreement, Tata Steel would receive a grant of up to £500 million ($620 million) from the state. This…