Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

Imposing a tax on big fossil fuel companies could boost climate finance by up to $900 billion by the end of the decade. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has repeatedly emphasized the need for higher levels of climate funding to meet global climate goals and achieve a green transition, but finding this money is not so easy. A recent report has potentially identified a way to raise funds to develop the renewable energy capacity of low-income nations, thereby helping the global green transition. A new Climate Damages Tax report, published…