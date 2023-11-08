TC Energy Tops Earnings Estimates On Strong Natural Gas Demand

Canada’s pipeline operator TC Energy Corporation reported on Wednesday higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter amid strong utilization rates of its natural gas pipelines. TC Energy earned US$0.73 (C$1.00) per common share for the third quarter, down from C$1.07 per common share for the same period in 2022, but above the average analyst estimate of C$0.97 per share. Strong utilization rates at TC Energy’s Natural Gas Pipelines business “demonstrate the demand for our services and the longer-term criticality of our assets,”…