Technological Breakthroughs Fuel Bright Future for Tidal Power

Tidal energy is a renewable energy source produced using the natural tidal current of the ocean. Since the 20th century, tidal currents have been used worldwide to produce electricity. There are three ways to produce tidal energy: tidal streams, barrages, and tidal lagoons. Typically, turbines are positioned in tidal streams – fast-flowing bodies of water, to produce a reliable flow of electricity. As tides are predictable, it makes the generation of electricity safe and reliable. To date, tidal energy is in its infancy, with only a fraction…