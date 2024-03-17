17 Mar, 24

Technological Breakthroughs Fuel Bright Future for Tidal Power

UncategorizedNo Comments

Tidal energy is a renewable energy source produced using the natural tidal current of the ocean. Since the 20th century, tidal currents have been used worldwide to produce electricity. There are three ways to produce tidal energy: tidal streams, barrages, and tidal lagoons. Typically, turbines are positioned in tidal streams – fast-flowing bodies of water, to produce a reliable flow of electricity. As tides are predictable, it makes the generation of electricity safe and reliable. To date, tidal energy is in its infancy, with only a fraction…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.