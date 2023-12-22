Tellurian Parts Ways with LNG Pioneer Souki

Charif Souki, the founder of Cheniere Energy and the man who made the company the first U.S. LNG exporter in the 2010s—transforming the U.S. energy landscape—has been ousted from a second LNG company he has founded, Tellurian. Souki’s vision to capitalize on the first U.S. shale boom in the early 2010s and kick off the first LNG exports out of America put the entrepreneur on the map of the top energy executives in the United States. The success of Cheniere in building its first export plant at Sabine Pass…