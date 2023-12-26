Ten Improbable Energy Ideas for 2024

Nowadays, you have to prepare for the unexpected, for the event that seems barely plausible but happens. Such as the way Russia did not conquer Ukraine in a week. Or how the European economy survived without Russian gas. Or how quickly inflation subsided. Or how the Chinese foreign minister disappeared. Or water shortages develop in the Amazon Basin. So, we put together a list of ten events, all plausible, that could occur in the energy sector. A few, we think, are more than likely. NUCLEAR— Pick up in demand for grid scale reactors…