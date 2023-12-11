Tense Negotiations Over Fossil Fuel Phase Down as COP28 Nears End

With just one day left of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, negotiators and delegates were still discussing on Monday a possible agreement on phasing down fossil fuels and scaling up finance for mitigation of climate change. The COP28 President, Sultan Al Jaber, who is also chief executive of national oil company ADNOC, is pushing for a deal to include in the final statement – for the first time – a commitment to cut the use of fossil fuels in the future. “We need to find consensus and common ground on fossil fuels, including…