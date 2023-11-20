Tensions Rise as Azerbaijan Snubs U.S.-Mediated Peace Talks

Azerbaijan continues to refuse to attend peace talks with Armenia, citing what it calls the biased approach of Western mediating countries. This time it was the U.S. that displeased Azerbaijan. On November 16, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry put out a statement announcing the country’s decision not to attend a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington scheduled for four days later. The snub was in large part a response to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien’s testimony the previous day at a House Foreign…