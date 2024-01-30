Tesla Battles to Maintain Market Share in Growing EV Industry

Tesla enjoyed several years of success as the most well-known electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, dominating the global market. However, with governments worldwide pursuing a green transition and looking to eventually phase out the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, many other automakers have developed highly competitive EVs in recent years. While Tesla is still well regarded for its EV offerings, many other startups and long-established automakers are offering cheaper EV models with similar capabilities, which is driving down Tesla…