Tesla Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Growth in 2024 “May Be Notably Lower”

As noted earlier, with all eyes on Tesla when the company reports Q4 earnings and updates its shareholders on numerous new developments as the stock continues slumping to start 2024, here is what the street expects from Q4. Tesla is anticipated to announce a revenue of $25.87 billion, marking a 6.4% increase from the previous year. Analysts are looking for EPS of $0.73, amounting to an adjusted net income of $2.61 billion, a 36.4% decrease from the same period last year. As Bloomberg noted yesterday, the company’s margins are going to…