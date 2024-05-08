Tesla Faces DoJ Probe for Deceptive Statements on Autonomous Driving

In what appears to be just the latest ‘lawfare’ angle of attack against Elon Musk (and his freedom of speech enabling platform), President Biden’s Department of Justice is examining whether Tesla committed securities or wire fraud by misleading investors and consumers about its electric vehicles’ self-driving capabilities. Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems assist with steering, braking and lane changes – but are not fully autonomous – and Reuters reports that, according to three people familiar with the matter, the DoJ…