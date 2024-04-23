Tesla Investors Brace for Worst Financial Report in 7 Years

Tesla is slated to report earnings today and, as FT notes, investors are bracing for the “worst results in 7 years” from the EV manufacturer. Analysts predict that Tesla will post revenues of $22.3 billion for Q1, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. This anticipated drop in revenue aligns with poor Q1 delivery data, where deliveries decreased by 8.5% year-over-year, marking the first annual decline in deliveries since 2020. Expectations for Tesla’s 2024 full year earnings are lower than those of 2023. Current forecasts by FactSet…