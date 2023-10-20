Tesla Loses $100B In Market Cap In Single Day After Musk Paints Gloomy Picture

Tesla’s stock fell hard on Thursday, losing more than 10% after the EV maker reported weak earnings and received disappointing comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In what Barron’s referred to as a mini-disaster, Tesla’s shares fell to $217.47 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday—a 10.39% loss on the day. Tesla’s market cap fell to just over $681 billion after the company’s Q3 report was released, hich showed the car company failed to meet expectations for Q3 gross margin, profit, and revenue. The company’s market cap on October 17 was $809 billion.…