Tesla Recalls 2 Million Vehicles in U.S. over Autopilot Safety Flaw

Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles fitted with Autopilot systems it has sold in the United States to fix a flaw that may not ensure that drivers pay attention when the driver-assistance system is engaged. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday that 2,031,220 vehicles are involved in the safety recall. The vehicles to be recalled include certain model year 2012-2023 Model S that are equipped with Autosteer and were produced between October 5, 2012, and December 7, 2023, and all model…