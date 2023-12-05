Tesla Set To Break Deliveries Record In China

With the excitement of last week’s Cybertruck reveal behind Tesla, attention now turns back to where the rubber meets the road: selling cars. And in China, at least, it looks as though Tesla’s continued strategy of aggressive pricing is still paying off. In fact, Tesla is now on a pace to reach its best ever deliveries number in China, where the market has been saturated with EV competition. Last week, Tesla insurance registrations in China reached 17,600, marking a 5.4% increase from the previous week’s 16,700, according to Investors…