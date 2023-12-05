05 Dec, 23

Tesla Set To Break Deliveries Record In China

UncategorizedNo Comments

With the excitement of last week’s Cybertruck reveal behind Tesla, attention now turns back to where the rubber meets the road: selling cars. And in China, at least, it looks as though Tesla’s continued strategy of aggressive pricing is still paying off. In fact, Tesla is now on a pace to reach its best ever deliveries number in China, where the market has been saturated with EV competition.  Last week, Tesla insurance registrations in China reached 17,600, marking a 5.4% increase from the previous week’s 16,700, according to Investors…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.