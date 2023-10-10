Tesla Vehicles Now Priced To Compete With Traditional ICE Vehicles

Since the beginning of the year we have been closely monitoring Tesla’s strategy of using price cuts to stoke demand. Through most of 2023, the strategy has worked, but Tesla’s most recent round of price cuts, putting their vehicle prices close to those of conventional ICE vehicles, is catching the eyes of not only customers, but company investors. “At $38,990, the base Model 3 sedan now costs $8,700 less than the average amount paid for a car or truck in the US,” Bloomberg pointed out this week. And as we have noted this year,…