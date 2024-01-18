Tesla’s Aggressive Pricing Strategy Hits European Auto Stocks

New year, same strategy to move metal. Tesla is reportedly slashing prices across Europe, following similar moves the company made in China and also continuing the strategy the company used successful throughout 2023 to stoke demand at the cost of margins. Multiple sources, citing Tesla’s website, reported on Wednesday morning that Tesla has reduced prices for two variants of its Model Y in Germany by 5,000 euros ($5,439). The Performance version of the Model Y is now available to German buyers at EUR55,990, and the Long Range version is…