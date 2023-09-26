26 Sep, 23

Tesla’s China Exports Under EU Review In Electric Vehicle Subsidy Investigation

UncategorizedNo Comments

Tesla’s Chinese exports can expect to be included in the EU’s recently announced investigation into Chinese subsidiaries in the EV market, according to EU executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis. Dombrovskis said this week that there was “sufficient prima facie evidence” to support the probe, FT reported on Tuesday morning. We had previously written about the EU’s investigation and Beijing’s response via The Global Times.  In an interview this week, responding specifically to whether or not Tesla…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.