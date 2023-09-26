Tesla’s China Exports Under EU Review In Electric Vehicle Subsidy Investigation

Tesla’s Chinese exports can expect to be included in the EU’s recently announced investigation into Chinese subsidiaries in the EV market, according to EU executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis. Dombrovskis said this week that there was “sufficient prima facie evidence” to support the probe, FT reported on Tuesday morning. We had previously written about the EU’s investigation and Beijing’s response via The Global Times. In an interview this week, responding specifically to whether or not Tesla…