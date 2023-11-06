Tesla’s €25,000 EV Set For Berlin Production

Shares of Tesla in New York are higher in premarket trading after several reports said the company plans to reveal an affordable electric vehicle to be produced at its Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Germany. Reuters spoke with a source familiar with plans to build a 25,000-euro ($26,838) car at its Berlin-Brandenburg plant. There was no further information about the production start date or any specs on the new vehicle, which is planned to be the cheapest offering for the mass EU market. Currently, Tesla’s least expensive car in Germany…