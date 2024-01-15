Texans Asked to Conserve Energy as Deep Freeze Strains Grid

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texas residents and businesses to conserve electricity on Monday morning as the cold snap in the state and much of the United States is straining power supply. “ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, Jan. 15, from 6 – 10 a.m. CT due to continued freezing temperatures, record-breaking demand, and unseasonably low wind,” the operator of the Texas grid said. “We ask that Texas businesses and residents conserve electricity use, if safe to do so.”…