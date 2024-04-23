Texas Deepwater Oil Export Projects Stall

Slowing U.S. crude oil production growth and changed global oil flows have stalled projects by pipeline giants and oil majors to have deepwater ports built off the Texas coast to handle the loading of supertankers. Four projects were planned offshore Texas before multiple crises hit the industry in the 2020s and changed trade oil flows. But only one of these projects has received a license from the U.S. Administration—and it’s not certain it would soon have long-term customer commitments or partners to underpin a final investment decision.…