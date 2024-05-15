15 May, 24

Texas Freeport LNG Reportedly Operating At Full Capacity

Uncategorized

Full operations have resumed at Freeport LNG in Texas, following outages and repairs that have been ongoing for weeks, pushing American natural gas prices lower and causing a rise in LNG prices to Europe.  According to Reuters, citing LSEG data, LNG tankers began loading this week, with one tanker having departed with cargo on Tuesday and a second docked at the terminal on Wednesday. Three other tankers are waiting offshore for their turn to load.  A Freeport LNG spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday that operations have been…

