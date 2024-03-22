Texas Fund Manager: BlackRock “Misusing Funds” to Push ESG Agenda

The examples of the ESG fraud imploding over the last 6 months simply aren’t stopping. The latest has come from Texas, where the state is now terminating an $8.5 billion investment with BlackRock due to the investment manager’s boycott of energy companies, according to a report from Fox News. Texas State Board of Education Chairman Aaron Kinsey said this week that the Texas Permanent School Fund notified BlackRock this week that it would be terminating the investment. Kinsey told Fox News this week: “The Texas Permanent School Fund…