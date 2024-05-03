Texas Is Preparing for Electricity Demand to Surge

1. Shell Remains on the Right Track to Recovery – UK-based energy major Shell was one of the rare oil companies to surpass analyst expectations with its Q1 reported profit of $7.7 billion, buoyed by rebounding LNG production. – Shell’s cash flow rose by 6% from Q4 2023 to $13.3 billion, prompting the oil major to ramp up share repurchases by a further $3.5 billion over the next three months. – Compared to somewhat disappointing Exxon and Chevron results, Shell timed its refinery maintenance for the last quarter of 2023, allowing…