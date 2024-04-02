Thames Water Debacle: A Lesson in Regulation and Utility Mismanagement

The big Cambridge-Oxford boat race on the Thames is the posh British equivalent of March Madness. But there was a big problem this year. The Thames is polluted. The oarsmen had to propel themselves in a sea of e. coli. Unlike the citizens of Flint, MI, who had to face years of polluted water, the oarsmen had a choice. They didn’t have to row. But we are not writing about water equity. This is about utility regulation, and how Americans got something right. Thames Water, the biggest water utility in the UK, was privatized in the last…