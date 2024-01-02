The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

U.S. oil production has increased by 21% over the past five years. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), earlier this month U.S. oil producers set a new annual production record. This increase is being driven by a surge of production in a handful of states. I thought it might be of interest to look at which states are contributing the most to U.S. oil production, and how much production has changed over the past five years. Total production for 2023 is not yet available, but monthly numbers are available through September…