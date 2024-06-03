03 Jun, 24

The AI Boom Has Sparked M&A Opportunities in the Clean Energy Space

Artificial intelligence is the talk of the town. Fans are promoting it as a way to achieve a swifter energy. Skeptics are pointing out its massive electricity demand. And some companies active in the wind, solar, and battery storage space are getting excited about possible deals—because these deals would save their bread and butter. One of these already got lucky. French Neoen, which funds, develops, and operates wind and solar installations and battery storage arrays, is about to sell to Brookfield Asset Management, which offered some…

