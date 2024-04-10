The AI Revolution Has a Problem: Energy

Artificial intelligence is helping the oil and gas industry boost output by accelerating drilling and boosting efficiency. It offers similar gains to other industries as well and online platforms and websites with AI-powered chatbots are multiplying fast. But there is a problem. AI consumes massive amounts of electricity. A New Yorker article from last month cited the number half a million kilowatt-hours. Per day. That’s the electricity consumption of ChatGPT to handle the two hundred million requests it gets daily. That’s a lot of electricity.…