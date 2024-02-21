The Armenia-Azerbaijan Diplomatic Dance Continues

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Munich on February 17 with the mediation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to Azerbaijan’s APA news agency, Scholz left the room at some point and the meeting continued in bilateral format. Afterwards, the sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting but offered few specifics on a way forward. It was the first meeting between the two leaders since last July, though they did have a brief encounter at a CIS summit in December. …