The Asia Pacific Region Is Emerging as a Carbon Capture and Storage Hub

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is rapidly emerging as a key player in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector. Asian countries are intensifying their decarbonization efforts, despite challenges for a number of countries in the region, such as unsuitable geological conditions for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Rystad Energy’s research highlights Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia as emerging hubs in the APAC region, driven by the carbon dioxide (CO2) storage potential in their depleted oil and gas reservoirs and stricter environmental…