The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

Tumbling private demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has dominated media headlines throughout this year, fuelling car owners’ concerns over the high cost of making the transition. Car industry data, provided by the sector’s trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), showed sales to private buyers had fallen 7.7 per cent in April. This week’s SMMT data revealed a similar trend, with EV sales to the general public slipping another 2 per cent in May. The decline has prompted calls for the government to…