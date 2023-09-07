The Case For China’s Future Oil Demand

China has been the focus of attention for oil traders and industry insiders for years now, and with a good reason. The world’s largest importer of crude is as important for prices as is the world’s largest consumer, the United States. Until the Covid pandemic, China’s direction was pretty clear, just like the U.S. direction: demand for oil was rising in a stable, uninterrupted way, with China at some point possibly even overtaking the U.S. in terms of consumption. And then Covid happened, and nothing was ever the same again.…