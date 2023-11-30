30 Nov, 23

The Complexities of Clamping Down on Russian Sanctions

UncategorizedNo Comments

Around a year after the U.S. and Europe introduced sanctions on Russian energy, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine early in 2022, some countries and actors are circumventing sanctions and continuing to buy Russian energy products. In recent months, Russia has appeared to shrug off the sanctions as it continues to sell energy to several major consumers, such as China and India, to keep its economy ticking over. But now, the EU is planning to introduce stricter measures that could hit Russia hard and make it more difficult to evade sanctions. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.