The Critical Role Of Iraq In A New Global Natural Gas Game

Like the first cuckoo of spring, the annual autumn refrain from senior Iraqi oil officials that gas imports from Iran will cease soon has that resoundingly pleasant ring of the familiar about it to seasoned oil industry watchers. Such reassurances are always followed by mutterings of new gas projects to be started soon, pipelines to be laid, and greener energy commitments to be fulfilled – wonderfully evocative ideas guaranteed to win approving murmurs from the U.S. State Department, and often money too. That all these things could be done…