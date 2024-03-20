The Dark Side of the Lithium Boom

Lithium has become one of the most sought-after metals in the world as the clean energy transition accelerates around the world. This ‘white gold’ is an integral part of many technologies at the heart of the decarbonization movement, including solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, and batteries used for renewable energy storage. As a result, demand for lithium is rapidly increasing, and countries around the world are racing to shore up supplies. According to estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable electricity…