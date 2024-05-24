The Death of Iran’s President Sparked Speculation but Little Else

The death of Iranian President Raisi in a helicopter crash last weekend is not likely to have any immediate impact on the regime itself in terms of the proxy war with Israel, hyper-intense relations with the U.S., or throngs of activists hoping to seed some growth for change. The Iranian regime will maintain its current policies and activities without missing a beat. No blame has been laid as an investigation into the cause of the crash continued all week, most likely ruling out the development as being used for geopolitical leverage…