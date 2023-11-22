The Dramatic Downfall of ESG Investing

Investors are withdrawing money from sustainable funds as the ESG enthusiasm of the past few years is waning amid high interest rates, poor returns, plunging renewable energy stocks, tightened SEC rules, and political backlash. Over the past year, investors have withdrawn a total of $14.2 billion from U.S. sustainable funds in four consecutive quarters of net withdrawals, data from Morningstar showed. Green Energy Stocks Battered Globally, renewable energy funds saw record outflows of money in the third quarter…