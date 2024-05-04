The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

Natural gas markets have recorded a sharp spike in the current week with Henry Hub prices jumping 24% to $2.06/MMBtu as Europe mulls cutting off more Russian gas. Last month, EU energy chief Kadri Simson signaled that the EU executive has “no interest” in pushing Kyiv to renew its 5-year contract with Moscow, responsible for the supply of ~5% of Europe’s gas. TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) CEO Patrick Pouyanne has predicted that natural gas and LNG prices will spike after EU sanctions Russian gas from the…