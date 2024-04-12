The EU Allows Members to Ban Russian LNG as Imports Climb

1. EU Allows Banning Russian LNG as Member States Buy More – The European Parliament approved rules this week allowing the regional bloc’s respective governments to ban Russian LNG imports on a national level by preventing Russian firms from booking gas infrastructure capacity. – Meanwhile, Europe’s reliance on Russian LNG has been increasing, according to Kpler data last year saw record imports of liquefied gas with 15.54 million tonnes discharged into EU ports. – In 2024 so far the pace of Russian imports is even higher, with Russia…