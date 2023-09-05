The EU Looks To Make Joint Natural Gas Purchases Permanent

The European Commission is proposing making the temporary joint EU gas purchases a permanent scheme after its successful launch earlier this year, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting EU officials and a document it has seen. The EU proposed the joint gas purchases amid last year’s energy crisis following the slump in Russian pipeline gas deliveries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The joint initiative, set to expire in December 2023, is aimed at securing gas supply for the EU members. The European Commission is now looking to make it…