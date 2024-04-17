The European Commission Is Preparing to Sue Germany Over Its Gas Tariffs

Unnamed Reuters sources said on Wednesday that the European Commission is preparing to sue Germany over its fees for purchasing gas from German storage in contravention of the European Union’s single market rules. In a matter of days, the European Commission is expected to file its infringement procedure lawsuit against the German tariff, Reuters reports, citing two unnamed sources, though a spokesman for the Commission told Reuters that talks were ongoing. The tariff, according to an EU energy regulator who spoke with Reuters,…