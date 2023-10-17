The Fate Of Kazakhstan’s Largest Steelworks Hangs In Balance

The billowing smokestacks of Kazakhstan’s largest steelworks loom large over the town of Temirtau — just like the questions about the future of a plant where the country’s first president began his working life. Amid a trend of accidents and deaths in the mines that feed the steel mill and longstanding complaints about heavy pollution in the city, authorities have been talking tough on ArcelorMittal Temirtau, an offshoot of the global steel giant ArcelorMittal. At the same time, they don’t seem to have a plan to replace the investor…