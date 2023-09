Thomas Edison’s incandescent light bulb, which has been used for lighting for more than a century, is now effectively banned in the United States. As part of an energy conservation drive, the Biden Administration finalized earlier this year new rules for light bulbs, also known as general service lamps. One of the rules sets the minimum standard of 45 lumens per watt for light bulbs. Since incandescent light bulbs cannot meet that 45 lumens per watt standard for brightness (they provide around…