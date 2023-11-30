The First-Ever Enhanced Geothermal Plant in the United States

U.S. tech giant Google and geothermal startup Fervo Energy have launched the U.S.’ first-ever enhanced geothermal plant that will produce 100% carbon-free electricity round the clock. Dubbed Project Red, the 3.5-megawatt plant is now supplying power directly to the Las Vegas–based utility NV Energy with enough electricity to power roughly 2,600 U.S. homes. Whereas that amount of power might seem minuscule compared to the Gigawatt range typical of nuclear plants, Project Red is the most powerful among the world’s fleet of 40-plus enhanced…