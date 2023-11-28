The Future of Fossil Fuels in the Spotlight at COP28 Climate Summit

The debate about the future of fossil fuels is expected to take center stage at the COP28 climate summit starting in Dubai on Thursday. While the UN and environmental organizations are pushing for language in the final statement to include a timeline on the phase-out of fossil fuels, some of the biggest carbon emitters, including China and India, which continue to rely on coal and boost its production and use, are unlikely to endorse a phase-out of fossil fuels. World Divided The world continues to be divided over the role of fossil fuels…