The Future Of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

Chinese researchers have introduced a novel approach for the recovery and recycling of lithium from used Lithium Ion Batteries (LIBs). The team explored the technique by publishing in the journal Angewandte Chemie. Lithium-ion batteries provide our portable devices like tablets and cellular/mobiles – and increasingly also vehicles – with power. As the share of volatile renewable energy needing electricity storage increases, more and more LIBs are needed, lithium prices rise, resources dwindle, and the amount of depleted batteries that…