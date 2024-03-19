The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

Riding on the heels of Austria’s largest gas discovery in 40 years by Austrian OMV, junior explorer MCF Energy (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) announced on Monday morning another potentially significant find in their maiden drill in the Austrian Alps. On Monday, just days into its first drill in Austria, MCF Energy and partner ADX encountered 115 meters of rich gas shows between 1,452 and 1,567 meters deep at Welchau-1, “with strong evidence of natural fracturing, essential for gas production performance,” the company…